Up & Adams: Tuesday, November 4th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this November 4th, 2025 episode, Kay Adams dives into the 2025 NFL trade deadline before breaking down the Arizona Cardinals win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Then, Super Bowl champion and former Denver Broncos defensive back TJ Ward joins the show to discuss Denver's strong start to 2025 as well as the other big things around the league.

After that, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry hops on to discuss Baltimore's strong play of late, his own personal accolades, and much more!

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!