Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Bo Bichette Next MLB Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Blue Jay Land in 2026?

The Toronto Blue Jays fell just one win short of capturing this year’s World Series title. As the offseason begins, there are a few question marks surrounding the Jays, specifically when it comes to star shortstop Bo Bichette.

The two-time All-Star was drafted by Toronto in 2016 and has spent all seven MLB seasons with the Blue Jays. He's coming off a strong season, tying for second in the league with 181 hits and recording baseball's second-highest batting average at .311. Now, Bichette enters the offseason as a free agent.

FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada is currently offering betting odds on where Bichette will play in the 2026 MLB season. Take a look at the latest betting lines as of November 4th below.

Bo Bichette Next Team Betting Odds

Settled on the team Bo Bichette signs with and plays first game of the 2026 MLB season.

Bo Bichette Next Team
Odds
Toronto Blue Jays-230
Atlanta Braves+500
New York Yankees+600
Detroit Tigers+900
Colorado Rockies+1400
Los Angeles Dodgers+1400
Boston Red Sox+1500

