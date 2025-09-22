10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 4

After a couple of underwhelming weeks for running backs on the waiver wire, we have more enticing options headed into Week 4. The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders featured some of the most notable lessons of Week 3, including a pair of waiver targets in Las Vegas' passing game and a shakeup in Washington's backfield. A pair of widely available wideouts produced top-five performances, as well, giving us more potential additions to our fantasy football rosters.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 4.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith, Raiders

Geno Smith flashed fantasy production with 18.5 points in Week 1 but took a step back with only 6.2 points in Week 2. He produced his best outing yet on Sunday, racking up 26.1 fantasy points alongside a QB3 weekly finish. Considering what we've seen from the Las Vegas Raiders' play-calling, Smith could be a quality bench QB in deeper leagues.

The Raiders have struggled to run the rock with only 3.1 yards per rushing attempt (third-fewest), leading to the league's fifth-lowest rush-play rate. Meanwhile, the air attack has the fifth-highest pass-play rate, and Las Vegas is regularly pushing it downfield with 7.8 yards per passing attempt (seventh-highest). Until this offensive line can make a push in the run game -- which probably won't happen in 2025 -- Smith and his targets should carry the offense.

According to Yahoo Sports, Smith is rostered in 28% of leagues.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

In Week 1, Sam Darnold posted a dreadful -0.46 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. This led to a deflating 5.4 fantasy points, but he's quickly found his footing with 17.8 and 16.7 fantasy points over the last two weeks. Furthermore, Darnold has showcased exceptional efficiency thanks to 0.31 EPA/db in the two-game split.

The Seahawks are averaging 8.8 yards per passing attempt (fourth-highest) while Darnold touts an average depth of target (aDOT) of 8.9 yards per passing attempt. Pushing the ball downfield can lead to big-time points, and Darnold's logged two passing touchdowns in back-to-back games. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continuing to produce at an elite level only provides more confidence in Darnold's stock. Seattle's quarterback is widely available, rostered in 19% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Matthew Stafford (vs. Indianapolis), Spencer Rattler (at Buffalo)

Running Backs

Chris Rodriguez, Commanders

Following a season-ending ankle injury to James Conner, Trey Benson will be a hot asset, but he's already rostered in 52% of leagues. If he's available, Benson should be atop your priority list, but this roster rate is too high to make our waiver wire, moving my attention to the Washington Commanders' backfield.

Despite Jayden Daniels' absence, Washington still managed to erupt for 41 points on Sunday. In the productive showing with 7.4 yards per play, the backfield featured a change in workload. Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the backfield with 11 rushing attempts while posting a 38.9% snap rate -- which tied Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the highest mark among running backs.

For reference, Croskey-Merritt posted a 26.2% snap rate through the first two games while Rodriguez didn't take one snap. Most assumed Croskey-Merritt would lead the way following the season-ending Achilles injury to Austin Ekeler. While Rodriguez's 3.9 fantasy points was lackluster, he still led Washington's backs with 11.0 adjusted opportunities while tying with Croskey-Merritt in red zone snap rate (42.9%) and red zone rushing attempt share (33.3%).

Rostered in only 5% of leagues, Rodriguez seems worthy of a stash while the Commanders continue to adjust their backfield.

Woody Marks, Texans

Woody Marks has been a consistent name on fantasy stash lists. While he logged only 4.1 fantasy points, Week 3 provided a big boost to Marks' snaps.

Over the first two games, the rookie tailback had only a 19.4% snap share paired with 4.0 adjusted opportunities per game. Week 3 provided a 49.2% snap rate and 10.0 adjusted opportunities. Similar to his 50.5% snap share from Week 1 and 2, Nick Chubb posted a 50.8% snap rate. Dare Ogunbowale was completely out of the equation by taking no snaps, moving Marks to the forefront.

The rookie back took more work than Chubb over the final 35 snaps of Week 3, logging 21 to Chubb's 14. Furthermore, Marks took most of the third down work -- giving him receiving potential for PPR leagues. Similar to Rodriguez, Marks' Week 3 workload is worth a swing -- especially when he's rostered in only 9% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Blake Corum (at Indianapolis), Kyle Monangai (at Las Vegas), Kenneth Gainwell (vs. Minnesota), Kendre Miller (at Buffalo)

Wide Receivers

Luther Burden III, Bears

Led by Caleb Williams throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns, the Chicago Bears' passing game feasted in Week 3. Rookie Luther Burden III led the way by recording three catches for 101 receiving yards and one touchdown. After posting 18.3 fantasy points and a WR6 finish, could Burden become a breakout fantasy piece?

His snap share didn't make a dramatic leap on Sunday, sitting at 29.8% compared to 22.0% over the first two games. Week 3's performance with a 65-yard touchdown, 19.4% catch rate over expectation (CROE), and 34.9 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) could lead to a larger role, though.

Outside of Rome Odunze, Chicago's receiving corps could certainly use more production. A path is open for Burden to push for more playing time, and Sunday's splash performance could do the trick. He's available in most leagues with an 11% roster rate.

Tre Tucker, Raiders

After posting 54 receiving yards, one touchdown, and 12.4 fantasy points in Week 1, Tre Tucker enjoyed a bump in usage in Week 2. He logged eight targets and an 18.6% target share compared to three targets and a 9.1% target share to open the season. Tucker's eight targets didn't lead to a ton of production as he recorded only three receptions for 12 receiving yards (3.4 fantasy points). Despite the disappointing production, more healthy volume came his way in Week 3.

Tucker took full advantage of his opportunities on Sunday, racking up eight catches for 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. His absurd 36.9 fantasy points led all receivers in Week 3. His efficiency was elite with a 12.8% CROE and 23.8 RecYOE. Tucker's 4% roster percentage is bound to jump ahead of Week 4.

Through three games, he touts a 91.5% snap rate, 27.2% air yards share, and 27.3% red zone target share. It may be time to buy Tucker's fantasy stock.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans

The Tennessee Titans are a mess as they fell to 0-3 in Sunday's 21-point loss. Elic Ayomanor has been one of the only bright spots, posting four catches and a touchdown in back-to-back games. While the Titans' 17.0 points per game (fifth-fewest) is unappealing for fantasy, Ayomanor's workload is pretty darn good considering he's rostered in only 21% of leagues.

The rookie wide receiver has a 75.0% snap rate and 72.5% route percentage. He's earning targets in the role, too, carrying a 20.0% target share and 33.7% air yards share. Both marks aren't far behind Calvin Ridley's 23.3% target share and 34.5% air yards share. Ayomanor has enjoyed far more red zone work, touting a 33.3% red zone target share compared to Ridley's 11.1%.

Ridley's efficiency has been alarming with a -23.0% CROE and -27.4 RecYOE compared to Ayomanor's 4.5% CROE and -1.4 RecYOE. There's a path for Ayomanor to become WR1 in Tennessee.

Parker Washington, Jaguars

Dyami Brown left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He touted a hefty workload in Week 1 and 2, carrying a 76.7% snap share, 23.0% air yards share, and 23.1% red zone target share in the split. After exiting Week 3's contest, Parker Washington become an every down target with a 71.2% snap share. He also led the team by racking up 11 targets, a 43.5% air yards share, and 54.5% downfield target share.

While Washington caught only 4 of 11 targets for 34 receiving yards (5.4 fantasy points) on Sunday, he's displayed exceptional efficiency over three games. In fact, he leads the Jacksonville Jaguars with 2.25 yards per route run (via Pro Football Focus) -- which is far above Brown's second-best mark of 1.45. Furthermore, Washington's 2.0 RecYOE trails only Brown's 2.2 total.

If Brown misses time, Washington becomes a full-time starter, and his efficiency suggests potential fantasy production. This is our most available target of the week as Washington is rostered in under 1% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Tory Horton (at Arizona), Jalen Coker (at New England), Calvin Austin III (vs. Minnesota), Tyquan Thornton (vs. Baltimore)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Sticking with the Jacksonville Jaguars' targets, Brenton Strange comes off his best showing of the season with six catches for 61 receiving yards and 9.1 fantasy points (TE7).

He's been one of the only efficient targets of this offense, carrying a 10.2% CROE and 7.3 RecYOE. Strange is currently in the top 10 of tight ends for receptions and receiving yards, but he's yet to find the end zone. In fact, he hasn't received one red zone target, yet Strange carries an 86.1% red zone snap share.

Positive regression in the red zone should come Strange's way. If he begins to log some touchdowns, Strange could become a weekly starter in deeper leagues. The opportunity is present with Brown battling an injury while Brian Thomas Jr. continues to underperform.

Others to Consider:

Chigoziem Okonkwo (at Houston), Dalton Schultz (vs. Tennessee)

Defenses

San Francisco 49ers

After posting 9.0 fantasy points to open the season, the San Francisco 49ers D/ST recorded only 5.0 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Week 4 is a good bounce-back opportunity as the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the bottom half of giveaways per game.

The 49ers are totaling the 13th-most takeaways per contest, and Nick Bosa (2.0 sacks) leads a front seven that boasts PFF's 10th-best pass rush grade. San Francisco is in the top seven for the fewest yards allowed per passing and rushing attempt. Plus, Jacksonville is in the bottom half of red zone scoring rate while the Niners are in the top half for red zone scoring rate allowed.

San Francisco's defense is my favorite streamer of the week, sitting available in 38% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Washington Commanders (at Atlanta), New England Patriots (vs. Panthers)

