3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Buccaneers at Lions

Best Player Prop Picks for Buccaneers at Lions on Monday Night Football

If the Bucs are going to hang tight against a stout Detroit offense, Baker Mayfield will probably have to continue to bolster to his already-surging MVP odds (+430).

The Lions are numberFire's 17th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense overall, but they're far from full strength after having ruled out three defensive backs in addition to Terrion Arnold's season-ending injury. Though the Kansas City Chiefs look pretty darn unstoppable, Patrick Mahomes shredded them for 0.37 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) last week, according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Mayfield has eclipsed this line in three straight games, which is also the exact sample the Bucs have had left tackle Tristan Wirfs back in the lineup. He's averaging 9.68 yards per attempt overall -- seventh-best in the NFL. Volume was an issue in a couple of positive scripts, but the Bucs are 5.5-point 'dogs in Motown.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 248.7 median yards from Mayfield on Monday, implying closer to -185 odds on this prop.

Passing props should be a delight on both sides.

These are two of nF's top-seven rush defenses and should funnel more looks that way when, normally, these are two of the most rush-heavy teams in the league. They're both bottom-nine squads in pass rate over expectation (PROE).

This might be where Jahmyr Gibbs' receiving production picks up. Gibbs has sort of flopped roles with David Montgomery in 2025 where he is the one logging the majority of snaps (61.8%), but he's also still retained the majority of the passing-down work. He's seen 4.2 targets per game to Monty's 1.7.

Tampa Bay has funneled looks to the position, too. They've allowed the 11th-most targets to RBs (38).

Our projections expect 4.1 receptions on 4.8 targets. The lead running back (in terms of targets) has eclipsed this mark in four of six games against the Bucs this season, and Gibbs is one of the best receiving backs in the NFL.

Rachaad White has taken on such a beefy role in the Tampa offense with Bucky Irving (shoulder) out. I'm not sure his touches will come via the ground on Monday, though.

Detroit has a knack for unbalancing teams. As mentioned, they're third in schedule-adjusted rush D, and checks these individual marks by leaders in opposing carries in their 2025 contests: 12, 8, 21, 12, 12, and 19. The exceptions were an extremely positive script for Josh Jacobs in Week 1 and a Cleveland Browns team with no offense besides Quinshon Judkins in Week 4.

Not only is Mayfield up to the task of beating up on a thin secondary, but the Bucs can just involve White in the passing game. He ranked exactly ninth in targets among RBs in 2023 and 2024 and has handled 3.5 per game since taking over for Irving.

91% of the money at FanDuel is behind the Lions to cover a 5.5-point spread. If sharp bettors are correct, Tampa Bay might find themselves in a deficit forcing them to throw, as well.

We've got White projected for just 14.2 median carries, implying closer to -122 odds on this prop.

