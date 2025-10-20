FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for the Week 7 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season is nearing a close, but before we wrap things up for this week, there are two Monday night games. The first matchup is a potential NFC Championship preview between the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the 4-2 Detroit Lions, while the 2-3 Houston Texans are making the trip to the Northwest to face the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks to put a bow on this week's action.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Monday's Two-Game Main Slate

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: at DET

I don't want to overthink things on Monday's slate, so I'm going to focus on either using Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff in the Bucs-Lions showdown that has a total in the 50s. Mayfield is tied with Goff for the fifth-most expected points added per drop back (0.23) among QBs with 150-plus drop backs this season, and Detroit is 26th in FanDuel points (FDPs) per drop back allowed (0.55) to QBs while being a pass-funnel unit (17th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 3rd in schedule-adjusted run defense).

Jared Goff, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. TB

The Bucs have typically been weaker against the pass than the run under head coach Todd Bowles (15th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 7th in schedule-adjusted run defense), and Tampa Bay is 21st in FDPs per drop back (0.51) and 28th in passing success rate allowed (51.7%) to QBs. Goff has shown a tendency of performing much better at home since joining the Lions, and Detroit possesses the highest implied team total (29.75) on the slate.

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: vs. TB

Although the Buccaneers are coughing up the seventh-fewest rushing yards over expected per attempt (-0.17) and second-lowest rushing success rate (32.7%) to RBs, Jahmyr Gibbs can have a notable outing due to Tampa Bay permitting the seventh-most FDPs per target (1.45) and second-most yards per route run (1.89) to the position. Gibbs has eclipsed 100-plus scrimmage yards just once all season, but he has multi-touchdown upside due to his role on the ground and through the air.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at DET

In his first two games starting with Bucky Irving sidelined, Rachaad White has handled a stellar workload, earning a 79.6% snap rate, 63.5% route rate, 63.6% red-zone rushing share, and 22.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game during that span. White has scored 16-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, and with the injuries Tampa Bay is dealing with along the offensive line and at other positions, the versatile back should see a few quick passes from Mayfield in Monday's contest.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Matchup: vs. HOU

According to the eye test and advanced metrics, Kenneth Walker III has been much better than Zach Charbonnet in their last three games together. During that three-game sample, Walker has posted 77.7 scrimmage yards per game and 0.99 rushing yards over expected per attempt on just a 43.0% snap rate and 26.9% route rate (compared to Charbonnet tallying only 43.0 scrimmage yards per game and -0.12 rushing yards over expected per attempt on a 54.1% snap rate and 43.0% route rate).

Wide Receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: vs. HOU

Despite the Texans deploying a formidable pass defense, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been matchup-proof this season with his elite role in the Seahawks' aerial attack, registering a fantastic 36.4% target share, 47.8% air yards share, 4.58 yards per route run, and 116.0 receiving yards per game. From a DFS perspective, JSN has scored 17-plus FDPs in five of his first six starts in 2025, and he's logged 26-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown , Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: vs. TB

While Jameson Williams ($6,900) does carry a decent ceiling, Amon-Ra St. Brown is still the clear No. 1 option in Detroit's effective passing attack, earning team-high marks in target share (30.5%), yards per route run (2.55), red-zone target share (40.0%), and end-zone target share (50.0%). Against WRs this season, the Bucs are 28th in catch rate over expected (+5.8%) and 24th in target rate allowed (20.4%) to the position.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at DET

All reports suggest that Mike Evans is expected to play on Monday night following a three-game absence, and he figures to immediately be a focal point of the offense due to the number of injuries that Tampa Bay is dealing with. Aside from the Lions enduring injuries in the secondary and safety Brian Branch being suspended for a game, Detroit is 30th in FDPs per target (1.77), 30th in receiving touchdowns (10), and 30th in yards per route run allowed (1.77) to WRs.

Jayden Higgins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: at SEA

I wouldn't blame anyone for prioritizing Nico Collins ($8,400) among Houston's wideouts, but we have to save some salary somewhere, and I want to take a chance on Jayden Higgins experiencing a post-bye rookie bump -- especially with veteran Christian Kirk being ruled out. Higgins logged a season-high 57.6% snap rate before the Texans' bye week, and the Seahawks are a pass-funnel group (18th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 2nd in schedule-adjusted run defense).

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. TB

Sam LaPorta is the clear standout option at TE if you have the salary, as he's garnering the second-highest target share (19.8%) and second-most yards per route run (2.16) on the Lions entering Week 7. Up to this point, the Buccaneers are 28th in FDPs per target (1.71), 27th in receiving touchdowns (4), and 28th in catch rate over expected allowed (+11.7%) to TEs.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: at SEA

Dalton Schultz admittedly doesn't carry much of a ceiling, but he saves us salary and could also benefit from Kirk's absence by seeing a few more looks over the middle of the field. At the moment, Schultz also has the second-highest target share (18.6%) and second-most receptions per game (4.2) in Houston's passing attack, so there are worse options out there.

Defenses

Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $4,600

Matchup: vs. HOU

The Seahawks' defense leads the defenses on the slate with 9.8 FDPs per game, and they've notched 11-plus FDPs in four of their six games this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Matchup: at DET

When it comes to defenses, I either want to use Seattle's defense at home against Houston's woeful offensive line or go all the way down to the Buccaneers despite the fact that the Lions have such a high team total.

