FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 6

Kenyatta Storin
Kenyatta Storin@KenyattaStorin

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 6

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team
Offense Rank
Pass Offense Rank
Rush Offense Rank
Total Offense
Pass Offense
Rush Offense
Arizona Cardinals2318200.060.090.03
Atlanta Falcons1722110.070.040.09
Baltimore Ravens2623210.020.030.03
Buffalo Bills2930.200.210.19
Carolina Panthers212750.06-0.030.14
Chicago Bears2212250.060.18-0.01
Cincinnati Bengals303028-0.08-0.14-0.06

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team
Defense Rank
Pass Defense Rank
Rush Defense Rank
Total Defense
Pass Defense
Rush Defense
Arizona Cardinals1916130.090.120.02
Atlanta Falcons54220.00-0.070.11
Baltimore Ravens3028310.200.240.18
Buffalo Bills219290.090.020.16
Carolina Panthers232790.100.23-0.01
Chicago Bears2522120.110.170.01
Cincinnati Bengals2929240.160.240.12

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup