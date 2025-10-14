NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 6

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team Offense Rank Pass Offense Rank Rush Offense Rank Total Offense Pass Offense Rush Offense Arizona Cardinals 23 18 20 0.06 0.09 0.03 Atlanta Falcons 17 22 11 0.07 0.04 0.09 Baltimore Ravens 26 23 21 0.02 0.03 0.03 Buffalo Bills 2 9 3 0.20 0.21 0.19 Carolina Panthers 21 27 5 0.06 -0.03 0.14 Chicago Bears 22 12 25 0.06 0.18 -0.01 Cincinnati Bengals 30 30 28 -0.08 -0.14 -0.06 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team Defense Rank Pass Defense Rank Rush Defense Rank Total Defense Pass Defense Rush Defense Arizona Cardinals 19 16 13 0.09 0.12 0.02 Atlanta Falcons 5 4 22 0.00 -0.07 0.11 Baltimore Ravens 30 28 31 0.20 0.24 0.18 Buffalo Bills 21 9 29 0.09 0.02 0.16 Carolina Panthers 23 27 9 0.10 0.23 -0.01 Chicago Bears 25 22 12 0.11 0.17 0.01 Cincinnati Bengals 29 29 24 0.16 0.24 0.12 View Full Table ChevronDown

