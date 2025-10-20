3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Texans at Seahawks

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Houston Texans take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Texans at Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a big play machine this season. He can put that on display tonight.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Longest Reception Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As of Week 6, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (696) and 20-plus yard receiving plays (13). Here's a look at JSN's longest receptions in each of his games thus far: 40, 43, 45, 36, 53, and 61 yards.

JSN has reeled in a 24-plus yard reception in 12 of his last 15 games. Even better, he's logged a 25-plus yard reception in seven straight home games. The Texans have a strong pass defense, but they are coughing up the sixth-most yards per catch and seventh-most targets per route run to opposing WRs. Pacing the Seahawks in target share (36.4%) and air yards share (47.8%), Smith-Njigba should continue to come through with big gains.

Seattle's favored by only three points and Houston is fresh off a bye, so Sam Darnold and company could be forced to push the envelope throughout this one.

There's been some question marks surrounding Houston's backfield, namely Woody Marks. Can the rookie surpass 15.5 receiving yards tonight?

Woody Marks - Receiving Yds Woody Marks Over Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at Marks' snap rates across his last four games: 28.3%, 49.2%, 58.5%, and 37.9%. He had a huge 119-yard game (50 receiving yards) in Week 4 but came down to earth in Week 5. It's not unusual for rookies to get more involved post-bye, though, and this matchup against Seattle could lead to a big night for Marks in the passing game.

The Seahawks enter with a second-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense and are limiting running backs to the fewest yards per carry (3.12). Nick Chubb and the backfield have a tough road ahead, but we could see more of Marks as Houston looks to establish the run, particularly with Christian Kirk (hamstring) sidelined.

More importantly, the Seahawks are coughing up the most targets, receptions, and receiving yards to opposing RBs. They're also letting up the sixth-most targets per route run to the position. Marks can clear this line in just one or two catches, and our NFL projections forecast him to log 19.3 receiving yards tonight.

Given this contest carries just a 41.5 over/under, every player has +135 touchdown odds or longer. My favorite pick of the bunch is none other than Marks at +250.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Woody Marks +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Texans' offense hasn't looked all that great this season, but they have posted 70 points across their last two games. In that two-game span, they jumped from 29th to 16th in our schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency rankings. Plus, they're coming off a bye week. That's all to say Houston's offense could pack a bigger punch than expected, so I do see value in Marks to score at +250 odds.

Marks has earned four red zone carries and one red zone target across his last three games -- good for a 66.7% red zone rush share and 9.1% red zone target share. Our NFL projections forecast Marks to score 0.43 touchdowns in this one.

