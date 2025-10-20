3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for the Week 7 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

We get to watch four potential playoff teams slug it out on tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader. That's appealing by itself.

To make it even better? I think we could see the stars shine in their individual matchups, as well.

Let's dig into some of those stars with my favorite FanDuel Picks plays for tonight's two-game slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 7 Monday Night Football

Baker Mayfield More Than 250.5 Passing Yards

Baker Mayfield has proven to us the past two years that no matter how many of his toys you take away, buddy can still sling it. I expect more of that tonight.

There have been games where Mayfield has had to play without all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka. He has still been efficient in those games, posting big passing-yardage totals to the fill-in role players. Tonight, he'll at least have Evans, so the cupboard isn't entirely bare.

He'll also be facing a Detroit Lions secondary that is missing a ton of pieces, so there's incentive to give the rag-tag bunch of healthy pass-catchers some volume. With this game indoors and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to be trailing, I'm banking on another impressive display from Mayfield's arm.

Jameson Williams More Than 49.5 Receiving Yards

Two key things lead me toward Jameson Williams tonight.

First, the Bucs are stout against the run, which encourages teams to throw the ball on them. The Lions seem willing to formulate their gameplan around their opponents' weaknesses, which would likely lead to a more pass-heavy approach here.

Second, The Lions showed last week they want to get Williams going. Of his seven targets, only one of them was more than 15 yards downfield. They wanted to give him bunny targets to get the ball in his hands and let him cook. They hadn't been doing that earlier in the year, so this is a positive development.

It doesn't hurt that this is a number Jamo can eclipse on one play, but the shift in the way he got his looks last week makes me think he should be a key piece for our lineups.

CJ Stroud More Than 227.5 Passing Yards

Even with no Christian Kirk, I want to buy into this Houston Texans offense as they come out of their bye. This is my preferred route for doing so within a FanDuel Picks lineup.

The Seattle Seahawks' defensive front has been stout against the run all year. Given the Texans are more "fine" than "good" on the ground, I expect we'll see a pass-heavy approach to account for that matchup.

I do think C.J. Stroud will have some success through the air. The Texans have actually been a good bit above average in early-down passing efficiency once you adjust for opponents, and the Seahawks are roughly average there. The Texans had the bye to get some improved cohesion along the offensive line, and that could pay dividends.

The Kirk injury is tough because it occurred after the gameplan was installed, but the Texans have young pieces ready to step up. Thus, I don't mind riding with Stroud in this spot as a bet on his talent showing up.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.