3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Texans at Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Texans at Seahawks Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Spread Houston Texans Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At 4-2, Seattle desperately needs a win to keep pace in the NFC West, but they're going to have to work for it.

Though a bye might have somewhat erased the Texans' place in public bettors' minds, Houston went into its bye after a 44-10 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens that was the most sound beatdown of the embattled AFC contender by a team yet.

The early bye was likely a welcome sight for Demeco Ryans and his staff when, frankly, they are very young in key spots. Aireontae Ersery was a raw left tackle prospect they nabbed in the second round to replace Laremy Tunsil. Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Woody Marks have flashed ability but probably didn't have the nuances of their positions down. It was a good week to study for all of the Texans' talented rookies.

Though an extra day has helped the Seattle injury report, too, they're returning from one of the longest domestic flights in the league from Jacksonville back to Seattle. You have to give a rest advantage to the Texans by a considerable margin even though Houston is on the road tonight.

I'm curious how the Seahawks fare as the season progresses when they run so much through Jaxon Smith-Njigba (36.4% target share). Houston, with Derek Stingley Jr., is as equipped as any defense to potentially limit the breakout wide receiver, and who else can reliably step up for Sam Darnold? The Seahawks are 29th as a rushing offense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

It's a shame this game is at 10 p.m. ET because I see this as a battle between two healthy, high-quality football teams that should make for a great affair. Taking points with numberFire's fourth-ranked defense off a bye seems like the move.

Total Match Points Over Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Especially if the Texans get more comfortable with their talented playmakers, offense might be undervalued in general tonight. Two top-notch defensive head coaches are likely the cause of this 41.5-point total.

Quietly, Seahawks home games have featured 53.3 total points per game in 2025. Seattle slots 11th overall in offense within numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, and Brandon Gdula's Week 7 adjusted pace and pass report shows them at 11th in adjusted pace. They're sort of a shootout team despite preseason expectations of the opposite.

Houston shows pretty solid offensive numbers themselves. They're 16th in overall offense and 14th in adjusted pace. While the problem for the Texans on offense -- 21.6 PPG even including the Baltimore effort -- has been their protection, the bye probably helps the cohesion of this new-look offensive line.

I understand concerns about the Texans' pass protection against a Seattle team that is top five in pressure rate (40.2%) and sacks per game (3.3) -- but that's baked into this extremely low total. My colleague Jim Sannes' total projection for this one is 44.2 points, and I have to take the over anywhere south of a key number of 43, too.

If you're looking for one best bet combining these two angles, the Texans' team total (19.5) sits below another key scoring outcome.

HOU Texans Total Points Over Oct 21 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

FanDuel is letting you choose your NFL reward for Monday Night Football today, October 20th! Log in to your FanDuel account to check out the Profit Boosts and make your choice for either game. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.