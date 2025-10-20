2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 7 of the ALCS: Mariners at Blue Jays

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Mariners at Blue Jays ALCS Game 7

It all comes down to this Game 7 to see who will represent the American League in the World Series. The Mariners will deploy George Kirby as their starter while the Blue Jays will have Shane Bieber on the mound.

With all hands on deck for both sides, it's difficult to predict a winner. We're likely to see quick hooks for Kirby and Bieber at even the slightest signs of trouble, and other starting pitchers could be available in relief, which always adds another wrinkle to these winner-take-all matchups.

That being said, this isn't a particularly high over/under, and I like the chances of these lineups combining for over 7.5 total runs.

Beginning with Kirby, he was roughed up by Toronto in Game 3, giving up eight earned runs in just four innings, which included coughing up three dingers. Worse yet, that beatdown came at home in T-Mobile Park -- easily the league's most pitcher-friendly venue -- and he'll now be on the road. This is particularly notable because the right-hander was notably worse on the road (5.16 ERA) compared to at home (3.38) this season. Although many of his underlying numbers weren't dramatically different in away starts, Kirby did allow a .341 xwOBA on the road versus a .287 xwOBA at home, suggesting his struggles weren't entirely a fluke.

Bieber was excellent in the other side of that Game 3, holding Seattle to two earned runs in six innings with eight punchouts. However, he'll have a tough time duplicating this effort against a tough Mariners lineup, as he posted an underwhelming 4.57 xERA, 48.2% hard-hit rate, and 12.3% barrel rate over seven regular-season starts.

These are potent offenses, too, as both active rosters ranked inside the top five in wRC+ both overall and against right-handed pitching this year. Further, they've combined for eight or more runs in five of the six games in this series, with Game 1 being the only one failing to get there.

In all, we should see a fair bit of scoring tonight, making for what should be an exciting Game 7.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arguably no one has been hotter at the plate than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's slashing .462/.432/1.000 through 10 postseason games with 6 home runs and 12 RBIs. He's showing an absurd .506 xwOBA over this span, which is the highest mark in these playoffs.

This hasn't exactly come out of nowhere, either, considering all of the bright red bars on his Baseball Savant page, which included a .396 xwOBA (96th percentile) in the regular season.

Given Guerrero's strong play paired with Kirby's road struggles, this looks like an inviting spot for Guerrero to cash in with an RBI as Toronto's No. 3 hitter, especially with George Springer (.442 postseason xwOBA) and Nathan Lukes (.342 postseason xwOBA) performing well ahead of him.

Guerrero has recorded an RBI in 7 of Toronto's 10 playoff games, which includes doing so in 3 of the last 4. The Toronto slugger has also hit three of his six postseason dingers over the last four games. This looks like a great spot to target him to knock one in at these plus odds.

