3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Vikings at Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Vikings at Chargers Betting Picks on Thursday Night Football

The Vikings (3-3) and Chargers (4-3) have been middle-of-the-pack teams through seven weeks, and with that in mind, I expect Minnesota to keep things close and cover this spread. In our most recent NFL power rankings, the Vikings rank 14th while the Chargers are a couple of slots down at 16th, per numberFire's metrics.

Los Angeles has been trending in the wrong direction following a hot start. The Bolts began that year 3-0 but have since dropped three of their last four, with their only win over that stretch being a two-point victory over a crumbling Miami Dolphins squad. Keep in mind that the Dolphins have just one win in 2025... over the 0-7 New York Jets.

Part of the Chargers' skid can be blamed on key injuries to the offensive line -- the unit enters Week 8 ranked 27th by PFF -- but there's a chance they get some help on that front, as left tackle Joe Alt is expected to be back today. However, even if that's the case, the defense has looked quite vulnerable, ranking 25th in schedule-adjusted defensive efficiency.

Minnesota has been up and down all season, alternating wins and losses since Week 1. The good news is that they still possess a potent defense, ranking fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. This includes owning a pass rush that's seventh in pressure rate (38.4%) and third in sack rate (8.6%), per NFL Next Gen Stats. They could give the Chargers' offensive line all sorts of problems even if Alt is back.

While the Vikings' offense has left a lot to be desired (ranked 27th by our numbers), a plus matchup versus a Los Angeles D that's given up 27 or more points in three straight will help.

numberFire's model projects a 1.3-point victory in favor of Los Angeles, and Jim Sannes' spread model bumps that up only slightly to 2.5 points. In either case, this should give us extra confidence in the Vikings keeping this matchup within 3.5 points.

MIN Vikings Total Points Over Oct 24 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As noted above, the Chargers haven't been great defensively, and getting 21 points out of Carson Wentz and friends isn't a huge ask despite their modest play.

Minnesota has averaged 24.2 points per game and exceeded 20.5 points in five of six games. Further, they've bested this number in all four of Wentz's starts.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have allowed 23.3 points per game, coughing up 21-plus points in five of seven games as well as in four straight. While Minnesota's offense can't compare to the Indianapolis Colts' group, it's still telling that Los Angeles gave up 38 points in Week 7 to Indy.

The Vikings' offense continues to add weapons to their arsenal, too -- wideout Jordan Addison returned in Week 4, and there's a chance running back Aaron Jones is back from the IR tonight. Minnesota should be able to net the three touchdowns required to hit the over.

We'll stick with the Vikings for one more wager, this time coming in the any time touchdown market.

The possible return of Aaron Jones makes it more difficult to gauge how many overall yards and snaps Jordan Mason will accrue on Thursday, but what we can be sure of is that regardless of whether or not Jones is active, Mason should be the primary running back in the red zone.

In the two games with Jones active, Mason logged 90.9% of the red zone snaps. Across all six games this season, he's recording an 82.0% red zone snap rate and a team-high 25.9% red zone opportunity share (carries plus targets). While that red zone opportunity share isn't elite, that snap rate is among the best at the position.

Minnesota will be incentivized to hand the ball to Mason near the goal line, too. The Chargers rank 31st in schedule-adjusted rush defense, and against running backs, they rank 32nd in rushing success rate allowed and 31st expected points added allowed per carry. This has all contributed to the Bolts giving up eight rushing touchdowns to RBs, which is tied for the NFL's second-most.

At plus odds, this looks like a good spot to back Mason for a touchdown, and our Annie Nader also lists this bet among her favorite Thursday Night Football player props tonight.

