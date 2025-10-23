Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: Jazz+, KJZZ, and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (0-1) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on Jazz+, KJZZ, and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4.5 231.5 -174 +146

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (79.8%)

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread last season.

The Jazz went 35-36 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 44 times in Kings games.

There were 47 Jazz games (out of 82) that went over the total last year.

Sacramento sported a worse record against the spread at home (15-25-1) than it did in away games (20-19-2) last season.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home was .463 (19-21-1) last season. Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6 assists last season.

Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game.

Zach LaVine recorded 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Russell Westbrook collected 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He drained 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Malik Monk put up 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George posted 16.8 points last season, plus 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Walker Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists last year, shooting 66.3% from the floor.

Isaiah Collier averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Kyle Filipowski collected 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Lauri Markkanen recorded 19 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

