Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Coverage: Jazz+, KJZZ, and NBCS-CA
The Sacramento Kings (0-1) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on Jazz+, KJZZ, and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.
Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-4.5
|231.5
|-174
|+146
Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (79.8%)
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Kings put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread last season.
- The Jazz went 35-36 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 44 times in Kings games.
- There were 47 Jazz games (out of 82) that went over the total last year.
- Sacramento sported a worse record against the spread at home (15-25-1) than it did in away games (20-19-2) last season.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home was .463 (19-21-1) last season. Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).
Kings Leaders
- Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6 assists last season.
- Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine recorded 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook collected 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He drained 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Malik Monk put up 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Jazz Leaders
- Keyonte George posted 16.8 points last season, plus 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists last year, shooting 66.3% from the floor.
- Isaiah Collier averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Kyle Filipowski collected 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Lauri Markkanen recorded 19 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists.
