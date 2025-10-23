Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The New York Knicks (1-0) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Boston Celtics (0-1) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks are favored by 6 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 227.5 -245 +200

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (54.3%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Knicks won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

The Celtics had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last season.

The Knicks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 43 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Celtics games last year, 37 of them went over the total.

New York did a better job covering the spread at home (21-19-1) last season than it did in road tilts (19-22-0).

Against the spread last season, Boston had better results away (21-19-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers last season were 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Last season, Josh Hart recorded an average of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson put up 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He drained 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Mikal Bridges put up 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 50% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Last season, OG Anunoby posted 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He made 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum put up 26.8 points last season, plus 6 assists and 8.7 boards.

Derrick White put up 16.4 points last season, plus 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Anfernee Simons collected 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Payton Pritchard collected 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

