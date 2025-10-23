3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Vikings at Chargers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Vikings at Chargers on Thursday Night Football

The Vikings will visit the Chargers for a Thursday Night Football showdown that's showing a 3.5-point spread in favor of Los Angeles and a 44.5 over/under.

Jordan Addison is fresh off a 128-yard game and could be in line to clear his receiving prop for the second straight week.

Jordan Addison - Receiving Yds Jordan Addison Over Oct 24 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Addison made his season debut in Week 4. Across three games, he's enjoying a 22.4% target share and 36.7% air yards share. He's netting a strong 2.36 yards per route run and 4.3 downfield targets per game on a 13.2 average depth of target.

He has one of the strongest WR2 roles in the NFL. The lion's share of Carson Wentz's passes are going to either Addison or Justin Jefferson, and opposing defenses always have to devote extra attention to the latter. Addison's collected 41, 114, and 128 receiving yards this season and can get in the 50s against this Chargers team.

Los Angeles enters with an 18th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. They're surrendering the sixth-most targets per route run to the wide receiver position. Addison's notched 54-plus yards in 8 of his last 11 games. I think he'll exceed that mark tonight.

I like Jordan Mason's chances to get in the end zone tonight.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Mason +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chargers come in with a 31st-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense. They've coughed up the fifth-most yards per carry, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, and most EPA per carry to opposing RBs.

Mason has an awesome red zone role. He's playing 82.0% of the red zone snaps and taking 73.7% of the red zone carries. He's handled five carries inside the five and scored on four of those chances.

Even if Aaron Jones returns tonight, Mason should still be the guy at the goal line. Mason handled three red zone carries to Jones' zero in Week 1.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The offensive line has been banged up -- they may get Joe Alt back tonight -- and Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton remain on the injured reserve. Hassan Haskins (hamstring) could miss tonight's game, too, which leaves Kimani Vidal in a world of his own in the backfield.

Kimani Vidal - Receiving Yds Kimani Vidal Over Oct 24 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Vidal's already been the lead back since Hampton went down. He's played 66.9% of the snaps to Haskins' 30.9% snap rate across the last two games. Vidal's snap rate should grow or at least stick depending on Haskins' status. Unfortunately, this is a tough matchup for him on the ground. Minnesota has a fourth-ranked defense and are limiting opposing backs to 4.1 yards per carry. Plus, it's hard to vouch for Vidal's rushing efficiency in a featured role given his one big game came against a sorry Miami Dolphins defense.

All that said, I do think we can target the over on Vidal's receiving prop. He caught three of his four targets for 14 yards in Week 6 and four of his five targets for 15 yards in Week 7. More importantly, a blitz-heavy Vikings defense is letting up the most targets per route run to RBs, and Vidal has run 51.0% of the routes sans Hampton.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Thursday Night Football! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Vikings vs. Chargers game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.