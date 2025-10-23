Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (1-0) host the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kia Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24, 2025. The Magic are 5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 - -205 +172

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Prediction: Magic win (65.3%)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Magic won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 41 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 5 points or more, the Hawks went 13-12 last season.

The Magic and their opponents combined to hit the over 35 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Hawks games last year, 49 of them hit the over.

Orlando owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it did on the road (19-22-0) last season.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home was .475 (19-21-0) last season. On the road, it was .548 (23-19-0).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Franz Wagner collected 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also made 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Tyus Jones put up 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season included 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He made 46% of his shots from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young posted 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels posted 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu put up 13.4 points last season, plus 2.3 assists and 8.9 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker collected 9.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher's stats last season were 12.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

