2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 8

NFL Week 7 is in the books.

The seventh week of the season didn't see many upsets, but the league remained rowdy as ever. Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers kicked things off on Thursday Night Football. The veteran QBs combined for 591 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns in what's sure to go down as one of the more memorable games of the season.

Then on Sunday, the Denver Broncos scored all 33 of their points in the fourth quarter to grind out a one-point win over the New York Giants. The Broncos posted 17 points with less than four minutes remaining without forcing a turnover or recovering an onside kick in that stretch. It was one of the most improbable wins to date.

What else went on in Week 7, and what's in store for Week 8?

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings, which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 8

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs 1 10.80 92.3% 57.8% 16.5% Buffalo Bills 2 9.10 94.7% 46.8% 12.4% Detroit Lions 3 9.03 89.8% 45.8% 12.0% Green Bay Packers 4 7.91 89.3% 47.2% 9.7% Philadelphia Eagles 5 7.60 92.3% 88.5% 9.8% Indianapolis Colts 6 7.40 96.5% 83.2% 10.6% Los Angeles Rams 7 7.21 83.1% 51.8% 7.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

For the first time in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs take home the top spot in our power rankings. It's a standing they could hold on to for quite some time. Kansas City's offense was humming in a 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Rashee Rice's season debut included two scores. They'll host a potentially Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders group on Monday and open as a 10.5-point favorite, but mark your calendar for a Week 9 match at the Buffalo Bills.

The Indianapolis Colts have arrived. There's been some debate over how seriously we should take Indy. Sitting at a league-best 6-1 and fresh off a thrashing over the Los Angeles Chargers, we can at least unofficially label the Colts a playoff-bound team. The NFL's top-ranked schedule-adjusted offense has the shortest playoff odds (-2200) in the league. Some of the biggest regular-season battle tests are behind them, though we will get a Colts at Chiefs clash in Week 12.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots were two of the biggest week-over-week risers in our rankings. Seattle heads into their bye week with a 5-2 record but are stuck in a competitive NFC West -- one that features two other 5-2 clubs (Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers).

The Chargers and Commanders were two of the biggest week-over-week fallers. Following their hot 3-0 start, the Chargers (4-3) have been riding the struggle bus but have dealt with major injuries and are granted some grace by way of being an AFC team. Washington (3-4), meanwhile, is firmly on the hot seat. They're stuck in a division with the Philadelphia Eagles and a conference with more good teams than not. As a result, the Commanders show long +360 playoff odds following their loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have dropped two straight games but still have favorable odds to make the playoffs. They rank just 18th on our power rankings.

To Miss The Playoffs 2025-26 To Miss The Playoffs 2025-26 Jacksonville Jaguars +136 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Baltimore Ravens could get Lamar Jackson back this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't dead yet, and the Patriots and any two of the Chiefs, Broncos, or Chargers figure to take an AFC Wild Card spot this season. Sure, it's still a wide open division, but I'll take the Jags to miss the postseason at +134 odds.

Looking ahead, 8 of the 13 games this week are currently showing a 6.5-point spread or wider. There's plenty of room for some major upsets -- ones that could shake up our rankings come next week.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.