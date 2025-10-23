Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (0-1) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) at FedExForum on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN. The over/under in the matchup is 231.5.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 231.5 -184 +154

Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (72.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Grizzlies went 41-38-3 ATS last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Heat went 12-10-1 last year.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 47 out of 82 times last season.

The Heat had 44 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Memphis covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last year. Memphis covered 19 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 22 times in 41 games on the road.

Miami performed better against the spread at home (21-19-1) than on the road (17-22-2) last season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. put up points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists last year. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Ja Morant recorded 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He sank 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Santi Aldama posted 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Zach Edey posted 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He sank 58% of his shots from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo collected 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last year, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Tyler Herro put up 23.9 points last season, plus 5.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Norman Powell put up 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins posted 18 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

