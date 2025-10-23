Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and KENS

The San Antonio Spurs (1-0) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 231.5 -142 +120

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (60.3%)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs put together a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.

The Pelicans went 22-32-1 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last season.

A total of 46 Spurs games last season went over the point total.

Last season, 45 of the Pelicans' 82 games hit the over.

San Antonio covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games last season. San Antonio covered 21 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it covered 18 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans had a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-18-2 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox put up 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last year.

Victor Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks.

Stephon Castle's stats last season included 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Devin Vassell put up 16.3 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists. He made 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Keldon Johnson recorded 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Pelicans Leaders

Jordan Poole recorded 20.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Trey Murphy III's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Yves Missi recorded 9.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Zion Williamson's stats last season were 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Jose Alvarado collected 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

