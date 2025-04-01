3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/1/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

How much is Kevin Durant (ankle) worth to the Phoenix Suns? Plenty -- as one would guess.

According to PBP Stats, Phoenix has a -0.6 net rating (NRTG) in 62 contests where Durant has played this season. That team alone would struggle to cover six on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, but it gets worse.

Even a best-case scenario around Bradley Beal (hamstring) joining Devin Booker in the lineup doesn't look ideal. The Suns have a -8.3 NRTG in six games where those two played without KD.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has absorbed the injury of Damian Lillard (calf) to post a -0.6 NRTG themselves in 10 games with Lillard out and Giannis Antetokounmpo active.

The Bucks aren't a juggernaut without Dame, but this line is too narrow -- especially given the reality that Beal has to be favored to miss a 28th game this season.

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

The New York Knicks stumbled out of the gate without Jalen Brunson (ankle), but they have found their stride.

In fact, New York has a 119.2 offensive rating (ORTG) and 108.2 defensive rating (DRTG) in their last six games without Brunson and Miles McBride (groin). Defensive-minded veteran Delon Wright hasn't hurt on that end.

That's why this spread at "The Mecca" is 15 points against the tanking Philadelphia 76ers. I like a play on Philadelphia's team total when I want no piece of fading the surging Knicks right now.

In conjunction with New York's recent stellar DRTG, the Knicks (27th in pace in March) are also a massive downgrade in possessions for the Sixers' youngsters (12th).

Philadelphia has averaged just 104.2 regulation points per game (PPG) in seven matchups with bottom-five teams in pace since the calendar turned to 2025. The others don't have New York's D, and Philly's lineup is weaker than ever. It'll be a struggle to break 100.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

I see this all the time in UFC. Matchups can determine fights, and the Minnesota Timberwolves just have the Denver Nuggets' number.

A divisional opponent, Minnesota is designed to do so behind their center-heavy rotation. Including postseason, they've won 7 of their last 10 games against the Nuggets with a +9.6 NRTG. They're also in better form.

Though skewed by Nikola Jokic's recent ankle injury, Denver has a +4.1 NRTG in March to Minnesota's +4.5.

The T-Wolves' injury report is also squeaky clean where as Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (calf) are questionable.

Some of this play is trying to beat the injury report. If you're Denver, why not rest Murray and Gordon? Playing both and losing convincingly could be poor momentum for what is a realistic first-round matchup. Losing also helps avoid it.

Either way, there's value on Minnesota at just 47.6% implied odds to win. They've routinely played like a favorite in this head-to-head clash.

