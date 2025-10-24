3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 10/24/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

After acquiring Desmond Bane in the offseason, the Orlando Magic looked improved to open the season in their 125-121 win over the Miami Heat. Paolo Banchero (24 points), Franz Wagner (24 points), and Desmond Bane (23 points) all went for more than 20 points. Orlando shot only 31.8% from three a season ago (the lowest), and that jumped to converting 12 of 30 attempts (40.0%) on opening night.

The Magic still featured a low volume from three on opening night, meaning getting to the rim should still be this offense's bread and butter. In fact, Orlando totaled a solid 56 points in the paint against the Heat.

Will the Magic's scoring success keep up against the Atlanta Hawks?

Home Team Total Points Over Oct 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Atlanta allowed the 10th-most points in the paint per game and the 11th-highest shot distribution around the rim in the 2024-25 season (per Dunks & Threes). While it added Kristaps Porzingis, I'm not sure if he will be a difference maker for the interior defense as he posted a meh 110.3 defensive rating last season.

This is essentially the same perimeter defense, too, and the Hawks ceded a 37.7% three-point percentage last season (third-highest). That further helps Orlando's improved three-point efficiency from opening night.

Wing Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) is questionable; the Magic could be hoping Risacher will suit up as he posted a 115.0 defensive rating last season and a 130.8 mark in about 21 minutes on Wednesday. If he does not go, Nickeil Alexander-Walker could slide into the small forward spot.

Of course, the Magic feature a lengthy lineup as Banchero and Wagner fill small and power forward -- both standing at 6 foot 10. Risacher is a vulnerable defender right now, and if he does not play, Banchero and/or Wagner would have a major height advantage against the 6-foot-5 Alexander-Walker.

Ultimately, I like Orlando's scoring success to keep up mainly thanks to an advantage at the small forward spot.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

Victor Wembanyama's MVP campaign is fully underway as his NBA MVP odds dropped to +380 following opening night. Wemby made 15 of 21 field goal attempts (71.4%) while tallying 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

Overshadowed by Wembanyama's monster performance, second-year wing Stephon Castle logged 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Furthermore, rookie Dylan Harper immediately made his presence felt by converting 7 of 14 shots (50.0%) and logging 15 points.

If the San Antonio Spurs have legitimate playmakers in the backcourt alongside Wemby, this offense should put up flashy numbers all season long.

Away Team Total Points Over Oct 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's opponent -- the New Orleans Pelicans -- had the second-worst defensive rating last season. New Orleans added Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey via trade while drafting Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Poole posted a 117.9 defensive rating last season while Bey had a 119.1 rating in his last full season. Fears' and Queen's offensive games were their main highlights in scouting reports as neither prospect was a dominant force on defense at the college level.

With that said, what have the Pels really done to address their pitiful defense? The unit allowed 128 points while the Memphis Grizzlies made 41 of 80 shots (51.3%) on Wednesday. After the Pels gave up the fourth-highest shot distributions around the rim and from three last season, the Spurs should essentially have their choice from anywhere tonight.

San Antonio featured the eighth-highest shot distributions around the rim and from three a season ago. After shooting 40.0% from three while logging 68 points in the paint on opening night, the Spurs should have another efficient night ahead. On brand with allowing the fourth-most points in the paint per contest in 2024-25, New Orleans ceded 56 points in the paint on Wednesday.

Each team finishing in the top half for the league's quickest paces last season further adds to our Spurs' over pick.

Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies

We touched on the Grizz in the previous section as they began the season with a 128-122 win. Similar to last year, Memphis will likely look to dominate around the rim by winning rebounding battles, featuring exceptional interior defense, and attacking the paint on offense.

While the Grizzlies posted 56 points in the paint on opening night, they also gave up 66 points in the paint while losing the rebounding battle by 8 thanks to the Pelicans' 17 offensive boards. Regardless, Memphis strengths likely remain on the rim.

The Miami Heat are coming off a cover as 8.5-point underdogs in Wednesday's 125-121 loss against the Magic. They managed to hold their own around the rim by winning the rebounding fight by one while totaling 54 points in the paint compared to Orlando's 56.

Moneyline Miami Heat Oct 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the 2024-25 season, Miami allowed the 14th-fewest points in the paint per game and the 9th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. This should help limit the Grizzlies' offense -- which averaged the 2nd-most points in the paint per contest a season ago. Furthermore, Memphis could be without Ja Morant, who is questionable with an ankle injury. This would also help even the playing field as the Heat are without Tyler Herro (ankle) and Terry Rozier (not with team).

The Grizzlies also touted the third-highest offensive rebounding percentage last season, but Miami should have the answer yet again as they held the fourth-highest defensive rebounding rate in 2024-25.

On the other end of the court, Memphis gave up the ninth-highest three-point shot distribution a season ago. This plays right into the Heat's offense -- which totaled the 11th-most three-point makes per game and 12th-highest three-point shot distribution while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (11th-highest).

Paired with Miami's ability to limit the Grizzlies' strengths, an upset win is in the picture if the Heat are knocking down triples.

