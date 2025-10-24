3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 8

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Under 44.5 (-106)

Jaylen Waddle Under 61.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Darnell Mooney Longest Reception Over 19.5 Yards (-114)

In our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass report for Week 8, the Miami Dolphins against the Atlanta Falcons carries the slowest projected pace. This is the basis of our Same Game Parlay for Sunday's battle.

Paired with the expected pace, the Dolphins rank as the 9th-worst schedule-adjusted offense while recording 20.0 points per game (8th-fewest) and 5.2 yards per play (13th-fewest). Tua Tagovailoa has thrown three interceptions in back-to-back games while touting -0.50 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) during the span -- via NFL Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, Atlanta has the fourth-best adjusted pass defense while forcing the seventh-most takeaways per game (1.5).

Tua could have a pressure issue, too, as the Falcons sport the fifth-highest adjusted pressure rate. Miami's offensive line has the 10th-lowest pass block win rate and Pro Football Focus' 2nd-lowest pass block grade.

With that said, the Fins could look to limit passing attempts. This goes hand-in-hand with under 61.5 receiving yards for Jaylen Waddle. He's dominated downfield shares over the last three games with Tyreek Hill out of the lineup, carrying a 48.5% downfield target share and average depth of target (aDOT) of 14.9 yards. Atlanta is ceding the second-fewest yards per downfield target, though, and consistent pressure on Tua would limit deep shots.

The Falcons could score in any which way with Miami carrying the second-worst adjusted defense, worst adjusted pass D, and sixth-worst adjusted rush defense. Atlanta will likely stick to its 45.9% rush-play rate (11th-highest) -- further helping the under. However, there should be opportunities to attack downfield as the Dolphins allow the sixth-most yards per downfield target.

Over three full games, Darnell Mooney leads the Falcons with a 37.6% air yards share, 42.1% downfield target share, and 14.8 aDOT. While he's posted only 44.0 receiving yards per game in the split, Mooney has still at least one 20-yard reception in two of three outings. Plus, Michael Penix Jr.'s best passing depth grades are on throws of 20+ yards (78.7) and 10 to 19 yards (69.7).

Give me Mooney to record at least one 20-yard catch as he appears on our buy low wide receivers for Week 8.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants +7.5 (-120)

Jaxson Dart Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles met in Week 6, and the G-Men pulled off a shocking 34-17 win as 8.5-point underdogs. Week 8's second bout features a tougher task for New York as it will be on the road. However, it's tough to ignore the Giants' current level of play.

In Week 7, New York went on the road and nearly took out the Denver Broncos. In fact, the G-Men led 19-0 entering the fourth quarter. The defense fell apart by allowing 33 points in the fourth, leading to a 33-32 loss. Still, the Giants being competitive in this one while dominating through three quarters proves Week 6 was no fluke.

Another cover against the Eagles is in the picture. New York has a path to make Philly one dimensional, ranking as the 13th-best adjusted pass D paired with PFF's 9th-best pass rush grade. On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia has ninth-worst adjusted rush defense, and the Giants totaled 172 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry in the previous meeting.

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have helped engineer an electric run game in New York. Dart's mobility has been on show through four starts. While Denver kept him in check to five carries for 11 rushing yards, Dart averaged 55.7 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry from Week 4 to 6. That includes 58 rushing yards against the Eagles in Week 6, and Philly allows the fifth-most rushing yards against quarterbacks.

I'm expecting the run games to lead the way in this matchup. Philadelphia managed to total only 73 rushing yards in the previous head-to-head meeting; a negative game script with a double-digit deficit for most of the second half held the Eagles to only 20 rushing attempts. For reference, Philly has the 9th-highest rush-play rate and averages 26.4 carries per game (15th-most).

As 7.5-point favorites at home, another negative game script is unlikely. With that said, Saquon Barkley should get his fair share of attempts, and the G-Men rank as the worst adjusted rush defense. Saquon still touts a healthy workload thanks to 16.1 carries per game. In line with our NFL DFS projections forecasting Barkley with 85.5 rushing yards, give me over 79.5 rushing yards.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Cowboys Moneyline (+144)

Dak Prescott Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Evan Engram Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

While the Denver Broncos managed to pull off the epic comeback win in Week 7, allowing 32 points to the New York Giants still causes immediate concern. This defense is supposed to be on the league's best, ranking in the top five of all three adjusted defensive rankings while allowing only 4.5 yards per play (second-fewest). With 31.7 points per game (second-most), the Dallas Cowboys will be a good test for the unit in Week 8.

Jaxson Dart racked up 283 passing yards and 8.6 yards per passing attempt against Denver. This was with the Broncos still generating pressure, totaling four sacks. Dak Prescott is playing like one of the league's top signal-callers with 0.21 EPA/db.

Denver's pass D is giving up the third-highest aDOT -- which draws attention to Dart's 8.6 yards per passing attempt from a week ago. Dak totals 7.3 yards per passing attempt. Of course, the Giants' receiving corps doesn't sniff what the Cowboys have in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Paired with Dallas' passing attack potentially feasting, the defense improved by holding the Washington Commanders to 22 points and 5.3 yards per play in Week 7. This could prove to be a long-term trend as the Cowboys finally adjusted their coverage by featuring more man looks instead of heavily featuring zone coverage.

While Dallas could pull off the upset, the Broncos still have a route to points. The Cowboys' pass D still ranks as the fourth-worst adjusted pass defense. Evan Engram is an intriguing prop in the passing game.

He's averaging 6.8 targets, 4.5 receptions, and 36.5 receiving yards per game over his last four games. During the four-game split, Engram is second on the team with a 17.8% target share. Dallas is allowing the 12th-most receiving yards against tight ends, putting good value on Engram surpassing 30.5 receiving yards.

