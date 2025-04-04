3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 4/4/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

We've got our first Coors game of 2025 as the Athletics visit the Colorado Rockies (4:11 p.m. ET), and Lawrence Butler is my favorite dinger prop in this game.

The Rockies are starting righty Ryan Feltner, and he's just not good. He owns a 4.53 SIERA and 19.7% strikeout rate across 314 1/3 career innings. In 2024, he allowed 1.27 homers per nine innings at home, and lefties got to him for a 37.7% fly-ball rate. His K rate against left-handed hitters last season was only 18.5%.

Butler broke out in a big way a year ago, finishing with 22 homers and a .345 wOBA in 451 plate appearances. He produced a 38.8% hard-hit rate and 40.0% fly-ball rate versus righties, and his hard-hit rate was significantly higher on the road (43.0%) than at home (31.2%) -- which resulted in 15 of his 22 jacks coming away from home.

Road venues don't get any more hitter-friendly than Coors -- even with the weather looking pretty ugly -- and with a meh righty on the bump, Butler can go yard this afternoon.

Matt Olson has yet to record his first long-ball of the campaign, but his underlying metrics look really dang good so far this season. In a home date with right-hander Max Meyer, I like Olson to put one in the seats.

Through his first 29 plate appearances of the season, Olson has posted a .469 expected wOBA and 47.1% fly-ball rate. A .235 BABIP is dragging down his actual numbers, but there's a lot to like about what he's done so far.

A season ago, Olson mashed his way to a 40.1% hard-hit rate and 41.7% fly-ball rate against righties. In 2023, he had a massive .468 wOBA at home versus right-handers.

Meyer isn't a bad pitcher, boasting a career SIERA of 4.23 across 68 2/3 frames, but he also doesn't miss many bats as he's got a career K rate of 19.9%. Lefties have launched 1.75 homers per nine off Meyer over his career and have amassed a 37.7% hard-hit rate (compared to a 29.9% hard-hit rate for righties).

The Atlanta Braves are -111 to go over 4.5 runs, so they're expected to have a good amount of offensive success today. Olson can be a big part of that, and these +370 odds are intriguing.

Vinnie Pasquantino does his best work against righties, and he'll see a pedestrian right-hander today in Dean Kremer.

With the platoon advantage in 2024, Pasquantino had a .336 wOBA, 38.4% hard-hit rate and 43.7% fly-ball rate. A whopping 15 of his 19 taters came against right-handed pitching. He was also much more productive at home (.346 wOBA) than on the road (.302 wOBA). At home versus righties, Pasquantino registered a .362 wOBA, 39.1% hard-hit rate and 42.1% fly-ball rate.

Kremer had a respectable 4.33 SIERA in 2024, but he also permitted a 41.9% fly-ball rate and didn't get many swings and misses (9.3% swinging-strike rate). Left-handed hitters slugged their way to a 43.7% fly-ball rate and 1.64 homers per nine.

Playing at hitter-friendly Kaufman Stadium -- the fourth-best park for offense last year, per Statcast park factors -- Pasquantino can hit a bomb tonight.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

