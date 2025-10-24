3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Texas A&M at LSU

The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the SEC entering Week 9 of the college football season, and they'll be putting their perfect record to the test on Saturday against the No. 20 LSU Tigers. LSU has lost two of their last three games in road matchups versus conference opponents, but they're hoping they can bounce back at home against a surging Texas A&M program.

Will the Tigers be the first team to hand the Aggies a loss this year? Let's take a look at which bets and player props make sense for Saturday's Texas A&M-LSU clash that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M at LSU Betting Picks

On the surface, we're taking a bit of a chance here by backing the under, as the Aggies are 5-2 to the over and a perfect 2-0 to the over as the visiting team. However, the two overs on the road came against a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that was still figuring things out early in the season and a Arkansas Razorbacks squad last week that has been one of the worst defenses in the country (134th in adjusted expected points added per play allowed).

As much as LSU's offense has been a disappointment this season, their defense is still a formidable unit, residing at 19th in adjusted expected points added per play allowed (-0.14) and 29th in yards per play allowed (5.15). Meanwhile, Texas A&M deploys a stout defense of their own, sitting at 28th in adjusted expected points added per play allowed (-0.10) and 32nd in yards per play allowed (5.20), so explosive plays could be at a premium on Saturday.

There's certainly a chance the Aggies' offense led by quarterback Marcel Reed marches into Tiger Stadium and lights up the scoreboard, but this has the makings of a defensive SEC battle -- especially with LSU desperate to avoid suffering their third loss. Seeing that the Tigers have been involved in five games this season with 43 or fewer total points scored, it's no surprise they are 2-5 to the over this year.

Mario Craver hasn't wasted any time cementing himself as the No. 1 wideout on the Aggies this season. Across his first seven games in his sophomore campaign, Craver leads Texas A&M in receptions (36), receiving yards (674), and yards per route run (4.31), via PFF.

Despite Craver's impressive numbers, most of his production came earlier in the season, and he's more of a big-play threat than a volume receiver for the Aggies right now. After hauling in five-plus passes in four of his first five contests this season, Craver has been limited to fewer than five catches in three of his last four, making me lean toward the under on his receptions prop against a solid LSU secondary.

Le'Veon Moss was on track for a very productive season as the primary back on the Aggies, but he unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in the team's victory over the Florida Gators two weeks ago. Amid Moss' absence, Reuben Owens has stepped up as the featured back for Texas A&M, but it's also led to quarterback Marcel Reed seeing more opportunities in the red zone.

Reed has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, and he's logged at least six carries in each of his first seven starts in 2025. With LSU showing signs of vulnerability against a dual-threat quarterback like Diego Pavia -- who had 86 rushing yards and 2 scores -- in Week 8, Reed can extend his streak of crossing the goal line to four games in a row.

