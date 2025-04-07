2025 Masters Schedule: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to begin this week as some of the world's best golfers will compete at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are early favorites leading into the first round, which starts on Thursday.

Are you looking to tune into the event? Here is a full schedule for the Masters, how to watch, and betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Watch 2025 Masters

2025 Masters TV Schedule

Check out when and how you can watch every round of the tournament below:

First Round

Date: Thursday, April 10

Thursday, April 10 Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm

3:00 pm - 7:30 pm Channel: ESPN

Second Round

Date: Friday, April 11

Friday, April 11 Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm

3:00 pm - 7:30 pm Channel: ESPN

Third Round

Date : Saturday, April 12

: Saturday, April 12 Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2:00 pm - 7:00 pm Channel: CBS

Final Round

Date: Sunday, April 12

Sunday, April 12 Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2:00 pm - 7:00 pm Channel: CBS

How to Stream 2025 Masters

Streaming coverage of The Masters will be available via ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, the Masters app.

Each round will feature various simulcasts and coverage of selected groups, starting the morning of each round.

2025 Masters Betting Odds

These are the odds for each golfer to win the Masters, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 7.

2025 Masters - Win Only FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Rory McIlroy +650 Jon Rahm +1400 Collin Morikawa +1600 Ludvig Åberg +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

