2025 Masters Schedule: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds
The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to begin this week as some of the world's best golfers will compete at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are early favorites leading into the first round, which starts on Thursday.
Are you looking to tune into the event? Here is a full schedule for the Masters, how to watch, and betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
How to Watch 2025 Masters
2025 Masters TV Schedule
Check out when and how you can watch every round of the tournament below:
First Round
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Channel: ESPN
Second Round
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Channel: ESPN
Third Round
- Date: Saturday, April 12
- Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Channel: CBS
Final Round
- Date: Sunday, April 12
- Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Channel: CBS
How to Stream 2025 Masters
Streaming coverage of The Masters will be available via ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, the Masters app.
Each round will feature various simulcasts and coverage of selected groups, starting the morning of each round.
2025 Masters Betting Odds
These are the odds for each golfer to win the Masters, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 7.
2025 Masters - Win Only
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+400
|Rory McIlroy
|+650
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|Ludvig Åberg
|+1800
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2000
