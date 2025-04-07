FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Masters Schedule: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Masters Schedule: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to begin this week as some of the world's best golfers will compete at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are early favorites leading into the first round, which starts on Thursday.

Are you looking to tune into the event? Here is a full schedule for the Masters, how to watch, and betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Watch 2025 Masters

2025 Masters TV Schedule

Check out when and how you can watch every round of the tournament below:

First Round

  • Date: Thursday, April 10
  • Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Channel: ESPN

Second Round

  • Date: Friday, April 11
  • Time: 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Channel: ESPN

Third Round

  • Date: Saturday, April 12
  • Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Channel: CBS

Final Round

  • Date: Sunday, April 12
  • Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Channel: CBS

How to Stream 2025 Masters

Streaming coverage of The Masters will be available via ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, the Masters app.

Each round will feature various simulcasts and coverage of selected groups, starting the morning of each round.

2025 Masters Betting Odds

These are the odds for each golfer to win the Masters, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 7.

2025 Masters - Win Only
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Scottie Scheffler+400
Rory McIlroy+650
Jon Rahm+1400
Collin Morikawa+1600
Ludvig Åberg+1800
Xander Schauffele+2000
Bryson DeChambeau+2000

You can check out individual golfer previews, and much more, at FanDuel Research.

