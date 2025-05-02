2025 Kentucky Derby: Updated Contenders and Latest Odds After Rodriguez and Grande Scratch

Post positions for the 20-horse field of the 151st Kentucky Derby were drawn on Saturday, April 26th.

With it comes our first look at morning line odds, which is an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race.

Bob Baffert's Rodriguez was scratched from the race on May 2nd due to a foot bruise. This means John Shirreffs' Baeza now draws in for the 151st Run for the Roses.

Todd Pletcher's Grande has also been scratched due to a cracked heel.

Read on below for the current odds after these announcements.

2025 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds

Here are the morning line odds as of May 2nd for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Luis Saez Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox SCR Rodriguez SCR Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Jockey Flavien Prat was originally expected to ride Neoequos on Saturday if Baeza didn't make the starting gate. Now, jockey Luis Saez will take over to ride Neoequos and Prat will compete with Baeza.

With Grande now also scratched from the race, only 19 horses will compete in this year's Kentucky Derby.

2025 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and Where Is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When Is Post Time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

