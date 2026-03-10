Merrimack vs Siena College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Merrimack Warriors (23-10, 17-3 MAAC) and the No. 3 Siena Saints (22-11, 13-7 MAAC) will face off to determine the MAAC champion on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Merrimack vs. Siena Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Merrimack vs. Siena Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack win (52%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Merrimack-Siena spread (Merrimack -3.5) or over/under (127.5 points).

Merrimack vs. Siena: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Merrimack has compiled a 20-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Siena has covered 19 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Siena is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 8-5 ATS record Merrimack racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Warriors sport a better record against the spread in home games (9-2-0) than they do on the road (9-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Saints have a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than on the road (.562, 9-7-0).

Merrimack's record against the spread in conference play is 15-7-0.

Against the spread in MAAC play, Siena is 13-9-0 this season.

Merrimack vs. Siena: Moneyline Betting Stats

Merrimack has been victorious in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Warriors have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Siena is 1-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Saints have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Merrimack has a 61.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Merrimack vs. Siena Head-to-Head Comparison

Merrimack averages 69.0 points per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (26th in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Kevair Kennedy's team-leading 18.5 points per game ranks 72nd in the nation.

Siena's +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.7 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Siena's leading scorer, Gavin Doty, ranks 112th in the nation, averaging 17.7 points per game.

The 25.3 rebounds per game the Warriors average rank 363rd in the country, and are 9.1 fewer than the 34.4 their opponents collect per contest.

KC Ugwuakazi's 5.0 rebounds per game lead the Warriors and rank 599th in college basketball play.

The Saints record 30.6 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Doty's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Saints and rank 152nd in the nation.

Merrimack puts up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball), while giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

The Saints' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 194th in college basketball, and the 90.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 72nd in college basketball.

