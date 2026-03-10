Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 12 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC) and the No. 13 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15, 7-11 ACC) will try to move on in the ACC tournament on Tuesday as they square off at 7 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech win (60.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's Virginia Tech-Wake Forest spread (Virginia Tech -2.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (43.8%).

At home, the Hokies sport a worse record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-2-0).

Against the spread, the Demon Deacons have been better at home (8-10-0) than away (3-6-0).

Virginia Tech has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Wake Forest is 8-10-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Hokies have been victorious 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-12).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Demon Deacons have a record of 1-10 (9.1%).

Virginia Tech has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia Tech was 299th in the nation in points scored (69.2 per game) and 213th in points conceded (73.2) last season.

Last season, Virginia Tech was 282nd in college basketball in rebounds (30.3 per game) and 60th in rebounds allowed (29.3).

With 12.6 assists per game last year, Virginia Tech was 250th in the nation.

Virginia Tech was 317th in the country in turnovers per game (12.7) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last season.

Wake Forest posted 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 68.0 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Wake Forest averaged 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Wake Forest ranked 330th in the country with 11.3 assists per game.

Wake Forest averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

