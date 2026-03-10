Colorado vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 11 seed Colorado Buffaloes (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) will hit the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 14 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, 6-12 Big 12), Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Arena: T-Mobile Center

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colorado win (54.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Colorado (-1.5) versus Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The total is set at 163.5 points for this game.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colorado has put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma State has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oklahoma State is 8-9 against the spread compared to the 9-7 ATS record Colorado puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Buffaloes have a better record against the spread at home (11-7-0) than they do in away games (3-7-0).

This year, the Cowboys are 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Colorado has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Oklahoma State has eight wins against the spread in 18 Big 12 games this season.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colorado has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those games.

The Buffaloes have a win-loss record of 11-3 when favored by -134 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Oklahoma State has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-13).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Cowboys have a 4-11 record (winning only 26.7% of their games).

Colorado has an implied victory probability of 57.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Colorado has a +26 scoring differential, putting up 79.9 points per game (89th in college basketball) and allowing 79.0 (314th in college basketball).

Isaiah Johnson is 158th in the country with a team-leading 17.0 points per game.

Oklahoma State has a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. It is putting up 83.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and is allowing 82.5 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball.

Anthony Roy is 177th in the nation with a team-leading 16.7 points per game.

The Buffaloes average 31.0 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Bangot Dak is 222nd in college basketball action with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Buffaloes.

The Cowboys rank 80th in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.6 their opponents average.

Parsa Fallah averages 6.0 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) to lead the Cowboys.

Colorado averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and allows 100.6 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 138th in college basketball averaging 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 252nd, allowing 97.7 points per 100 possessions.

