Portland State vs Montana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 1 seed Portland State Vikings (20-10, 13-5 Big Sky) and the No. 4 seed Montana Grizzlies (17-15, 10-8 Big Sky) will try to move on in the Big Sky tournament on Tuesday as they square off at 9 p.m. ET.

Portland State vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Portland State vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Portland State win (61%)

Portland State is a 1.5-point favorite over Montana on Tuesday and the total has been set at 141.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Portland State vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Portland State is 18-9-0 ATS this season.

Montana has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Portland State is 12-6 against the spread compared to the 7-5 ATS record Montana racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 11 games when playing at home, and they've covered 11 times in 15 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies have been better at home (8-5-0) than on the road (6-8-0).

Portland State is 11-8-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Montana is 11-7-0 against the spread in Big Sky games this year.

Portland State vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Portland State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those games.

The Vikings have a win-loss record of 13-3 when favored by -132 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Montana has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Montana has gone 4-6 in those games.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland State has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Portland State vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Portland State is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +200 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.8 points per game (155th in college basketball) and gives up 70.1 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Terri Miller Jr.'s 19.3 points per game lead Portland State and rank 53rd in college basketball.

Montana puts up 77.7 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (203rd in college basketball). It has a +100 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Money Williams paces Montana, scoring 20.3 points per game (28th in college basketball).

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Vikings average rank 103rd in the country, and are 4.3 more than the 29.0 their opponents pull down per outing.

Tre-Vaughn Minott tops the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball play).

The Grizzlies rank 221st in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.7 their opponents average.

Te'Jon Sawyer averages 5.3 rebounds per game (475th in college basketball) to lead the Grizzlies.

Portland State puts up 98.5 points per 100 possessions (160th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

The Grizzlies' 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 127th in college basketball, and the 95.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 196th in college basketball.

