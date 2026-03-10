Northwestern vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 15 seed Northwestern Wildcats (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 18 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-19, 3-17 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Tuesday at United Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Northwestern vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northwestern win (78.9%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Northwestern-Penn State spread (Northwestern -6.5) or over/under (145.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northwestern vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northwestern has put together a 13-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northwestern (4-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than Penn State (7-6) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (53.8%).

At home, the Wildcats own a worse record against the spread (6-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

This season, the Nittany Lions are 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.364).

Northwestern has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Penn State is 9-10-0 this year.

Northwestern vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northwestern has won in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -240 or better on the moneyline.

Penn State has won 15% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-17).

The Nittany Lions are 2-12 (winning only 14.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern has a 70.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Northwestern was 218th in college basketball offensively (72.4 points scored per game) and 85th on defense (69.2 points allowed).

Northwestern was 266th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.6) and 153rd in rebounds conceded (30.8) last season.

Northwestern was 105th in the country in assists (14.5 per game) last year.

Last season, Northwestern was 25th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 67th in turnovers forced (12.6).

Last season Penn State averaged 79.1 points per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

Last year Penn State averaged 30.7 rebounds per game (261st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.4 rebounds per contest (129th-ranked).

Penn State ranked 39th in the country with 16.0 assists per game.

With 12.0 turnovers per game, Penn State was 259th in college basketball. It forced 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 46th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!