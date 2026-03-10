McNeese vs UT Rio Grande Valley College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 2 seed McNeese Cowboys (26-5, 19-3 Southland) and the No. 3 seed UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (19-13, 14-8 Southland) meet in the Southland tournament Tuesday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

McNeese vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

McNeese vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: McNeese win (68.9%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's McNeese-UT Rio Grande Valley spread (McNeese -7.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

McNeese vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

McNeese is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

UT Rio Grande Valley covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than McNeese covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (43.5%).

The Cowboys have a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than they do on the road (3-11-0).

This year, the Vaqueros are 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, they are 11-5-0 ATS (.688).

McNeese's record against the spread in conference action is 8-14-0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 12-10-0 against the spread in Southland action this season.

McNeese vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Moneyline Betting Stats

McNeese has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (88.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Cowboys have come away with a win 21 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -310 or shorter on the moneyline.

UT Rio Grande Valley has been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. UT Rio Grande Valley has finished 4-5 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer, the Vaqueros have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies McNeese has a 75.6% chance of walking away with the win.

McNeese vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Head-to-Head Comparison

McNeese was 101st in college basketball in points scored (76.6 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (64.5) last season.

At 33.3 rebounds per game and 29.7 rebounds conceded, McNeese was 96th and 82nd in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 14.0 assists per game last season, McNeese was 141st in the country.

In terms of turnovers, McNeese was 87th in the country in committing them (10.2 per game) last year. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

With 76.7 points per game on offense, UT Rio Grande Valley ranked 96th in the country last season. At the other end, it ceded 74.0 points per contest, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

UT Rio Grande Valley grabbed 32.9 rebounds per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

UT Rio Grande Valley was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.2 per game (10th-best in college basketball).

Last year UT Rio Grande Valley committed 12.8 turnovers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).

