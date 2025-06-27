2 Dark Horse Picks to Win the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

While tennis majors are typically dominated by a handful of names, the door could be open for someone new to break through at this year's Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner once again proved that they're far and away the top men's players after a thrilling five-set final at the French Open. Getting past them and a still dangerous Novak Djokovic will be difficult for the rest of the field.

However, we've seen seven straight first-time women's champions at Wimbledon, so a surprise champion would hardly be shocking on that side.

With all this in mind, which men and women could make surprise runs to a Wimbledon title this year?

Dark Horses Who Could Win the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

As noted at the top, it's difficult to envision someone other than Alcaraz, Sinner, or Djokovic winning the men's championship, and it's telling that outside of those three and Jack Draper, everyone else in the field has longer odds than +3000. Alexander Bublik actually has the sixth-shortest odds to win despite this long number.

Bublik is an intriguing player to watch, though, lifting up what was once a sorry 2025 campaign with some impressive play over the past month.

The 28-year-old is barely above .500 for the year (16-14) but is fresh off a surprise quarterfinals appearance at the French Open and a grass title at Halle. While Bublik was knocked out by Sinner at the French Open -- a perfectly understandable result -- he quickly got his revenge by defeating Sinner in Halle and followed that with top-25 wins over Tomas Machac, Karen Khachanov, and Daniil Medvedev.

The fact that Bublik is a career losing player on clay and made such a deep run in Paris should have our attention, and grass is easily his best surface with a career 66.7% win rate. He's also now the only player not named Carlos Alcaraz to beat Sinner this year. In fact, we have to go all the way back to last August since Sinner took a non-Alcaraz defeat (Andrey Rublev).

Bublik has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but there's a chance something has finally clicked for him. He's not in a quarter with either Alcaraz or Sinner, so backing Bublick to reach the semifinals in quarter 2 (+400) is another option, as well.

The women's side is arguably pretty wide open as we can poke holes in the cases for even the top contenders. That could lead to an opportunity for someone like Amanda Anisimova to break through.

Anisimova was a quarterfinalist here in 2022 but would eventually take a mental break from tennis the following season, requiring her to work her way back up the rankings in 2024. Fast forward to 2025, and she won her first WTA 1000 title (Doha) in February and is now ranked a career-best 13th. She just made a run to the fourth round of the French Open before losing to eventual finalist and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and she barely came short of a grass title as the runner-up at Queen's Club last weekend.

This isn't a bad Wimbledon draw for Anisimova, too. She's in the same quarter as Jasmine Paolini and Qinwen Zheng, avoiding big names like Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff. While Paolini was a finalist at last year's Wimbledon, she had previously never even won a match in the main draw and is priced at +2900 to win. Meanwhile, Zheng has a losing record on grass and actually just lost to Anisimova at Queen's Club.

Per Tennis Abstract, Anisimova's best win rate is on this surface (65.4%), and she cracks the top 15 in grass elo rating. She's fully capable of a deep run into the second week.

