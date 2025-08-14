Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 14

Will Seiya Suzuki or Michael Busch hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 115 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 115 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 117 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 117 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 108 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 108 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +132 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 117 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+132 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 117 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 117 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 117 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 119 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 119 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Greg Allen (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals