2 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Women's Wimbledon Championships

With the French Open barely in the rearview mirror, the tennis calendar makes its annual quick visit to grass courts, culminating in arguably the most famous and prestigious of the four Grand Slams: Wimbledon.

The main draws were unveiled this week, and Wimbledon odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway?

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Women's Wimbledon Championships

This looks to be a wide open women's field, as all the top contenders having question marks to varying degrees. The four players with +1000 odds or shorter to win Wimbledon are Aryna Sabalenka (+250), Elena Rybakina (+600), Iga Swiatek (+800), and Coco Gauff (+850).

Sabalenka has reached the final in five of the last six majors she's played, lifting the trophy twice over that span, so it's no surprise to see the world No. 1 enter as the favorite. However, she's missed two of the last three Wimbledons -- 2024 due to injury and 2022 due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players -- and she's historically had her lowest win rate on grass (62.5%), per Tennis Abstract. While she's a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, this remains the only Grand Slam where she hasn't reached the championship match, and she's never won a singles titles on this surface.

This isn't to say we should be at all shocked if she ultimately wins -- Sabalenka has a massive lead in rankings points for a reason -- but there might not be value in backing her at the shortest odds.

While Gauff and Swiatek remain two of the sport's best, this has been the weakest major for both players. Gauff has never gone past the fourth round while Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals just once. Swiatek is particularly hard to back her after she failed to show her usual dominance this past clay season, and she still hasn't won a title anywhere since the 2024 French Open.

That leaves us with Rybakina, who just so happens to be the highest-ranked former Wimbledon champion (11th) in the field.

Rybakina isn't without her own concerns in what's been an uneven campaign, but this has easily been her best Grand Slam. She won this title in 2022 and has since followed it up with appearances in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Her career 72.7% win rate on grass is easily the best of these four, as well.

While Rybakina has had mixed results in her grass tune-up events, her last match was a narrow loss to Sabalenka in Berlin by a score of 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(6) -- a match where she squandered four match points. Similarly, Rybakina had Swiatek on the ropes at the French Open 6-1, 2-0 before ultimately losing in three sets. Sure, it would be more encouraging if she won those matches, but it shows she's playing well enough to beat her biggest rivals and might be on the cusp of finding the form to make another deep Wimbledon run.

Rybakina is deserving of the second-shortest odds, and there's enough of a divide between her and Sabalenka to make her arguably the best value among the top names.

I'm really intrigued by 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova after she took home the Berlin title last weekend -- a run that included a straight-sets victory over Sabalenka -- but that result has caused her odds to shorten all the way to +1500. That gives her the fifth-shortest odds to win behind the aforementioned top contenders, which is a tough sell for a player who's been plagued by injuries (again) and is unseeded. While there's no question a healthy Vondrousova is capable of once again becoming champion, she might be getting overvalued after one good tournament.

Further, Vondrousova is likely to face Sabalenka in the third round, showing how difficult her path could be to even reach the second week.

Instead, Madison Keys looks like the better value, carrying longer odds than Vondrousova and Mirra Andreeva (+1600). Keep in mind that Andreeva remains iffy on grass (4-5 career record) and didn't even make it past the first round in 2024.

Keys got over the hump earlier this year with her first Grand Slam title (Australian Open), and while she's never made it past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, her 73.5% win rate on grass is actually her highest of the three surfaces. She's won three grass titles across her career, most recently winning 2023 Eastbourne. According to Tennis Abstract, Keys ranks as a top-10 player on grass, as well

The American was in the midst of a great run at last year's Wimbledon before she was forced to retire due to injury in the fourth round against Jasmine Paolini, a heartbreaking end to a match that was tied 5-5 in the third set. Without that untimely injury, it's quite possible she would've advanced to her third Wimbledon quarterfinals -- and perhaps even further.

Although Keys is in Sabalenka's quarter -- far from ideal -- that potential Sabalenka-Vondrousova matchup could knock out the favorite early and really open up this section of the draw. At an event where we've seen seven straight first-time women's Wimbledon champions, there's no reason to think Keys can't add her name to that list.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.