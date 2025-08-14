Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (69-51) vs. Washington Nationals (48-72)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | WSH: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | WSH: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

PHI: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 11-5, 4.20 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 3-6, 3.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (11-5) for the Phillies and Brad Lord (3-6) for the Nationals. Luzardo and his team are 11-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 63.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-7. The Nationals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Lord starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Lord's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63.2%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +180 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Nationals. The Phillies are -134 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +112.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 14, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 58, or 63.7%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 13 of 15 games when listed as at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 113 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 58-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have a 42-53 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

Washington has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-47-3).

The Nationals have gone 57-57-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.372) and total hits (111) this season. He's batting .249 batting average while slugging .578.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season. He's batting .281.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 29th, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Bryce Harper is batting .256 with a .490 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos has 15 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 117 hits with a .358 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .261.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 30th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .216 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

