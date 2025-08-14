Guardians vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs Marlins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (62-57) vs. Miami Marlins (58-62)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSFL

Guardians vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 8-9, 4.53 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 6-5, 3.08 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (8-9) for the Guardians and Edward Cabrera (6-5) for the Marlins. Bibee and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 14-6-0 ATS record in Cabrera's 20 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have an 8-8 record in Cabrera's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.1%)

Guardians vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Marlins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Miami as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Guardians vs Marlins Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Guardians are +164 to cover, and the Marlins are -200.

Guardians vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Marlins on Aug. 14 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (64%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 116 opportunities.

The Guardians are 60-56-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 97 total times this season. They've finished 47-50 in those games.

Miami has gone 35-41 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (46.1%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-62-0).

The Marlins have a 69-47-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 129 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .526. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.319/.338.

Kyle Manzardo has 21 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up an on-base percentage of .365 and has 112 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .286 and slugging .541.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .378 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .236 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Guardians vs Marlins Head to Head

8/13/2025: 13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/7/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!