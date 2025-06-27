2025 Wimbledon Men's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

Wimbledon begins on June 30th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals on July 13th. Last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz returns to defend his title, while stars such as Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are also set to compete.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below.

2025 Wimbledon Printable Bracket

2025 Wimbledon Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 men's Wimbledon winner odds, as of June 27th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men's Wimbledon 2025 - Outright Betting Odds Carlos Alcaraz +110 Jannik Sinner +190 Novak Djokovic +650 Jack Draper +1700 Alexander Zverev +3100 Alexander Bublik +3700 Taylor Fritz +4200 View Full Table ChevronDown

