Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (70-52) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-63)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSDET

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-210) | MIN: (+176)

DET: (-210) | MIN: (+176) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-125) | MIN: +1.5 (+104)

DET: -1.5 (-125) | MIN: +1.5 (+104) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 11-3, 2.35 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-7, 5.16 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.16 ERA). Skubal's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 73.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-5. When Ober starts, the Twins are 8-9-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Ober's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.4%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Twins, Detroit is the favorite at -210, and Minnesota is +176 playing at home.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Twins. The Tigers are -125 to cover the spread, while the Twins are +104.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Twins on Aug. 14, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (62.8%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 116 chances this season.

The Tigers are 56-60-0 against the spread in their 116 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 42 total times this season. They've gone 16-26 in those games.

Minnesota has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer without a win.

The Twins have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-59-6).

The Twins have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 58-57-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .410.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 120th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene has a team-high 123 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .508.

Zach McKinstry is batting .263 with a .342 OBP and 39 RBI for Detroit this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 95 hits with a .565 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Twins. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 87th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has put up a team-best .354 on-base percentage.

Brooks Lee is batting .244 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

