Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 14

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bryce Elder surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -186) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins