MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 14

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bryce Elder surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

  • Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

  • Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -186) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
  • Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 1.8 strikeouts per game in 39 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

