2025 Wimbledon Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

Wimbledon begins on June 30th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals on July 13th. Last year's winner Barbora Krejčíková returns to defend her title, while stars such as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are also set to compete.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below.

2025 Wimbledon Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 Wimbledon Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 women's Wimbledon winner odds, as of June 27th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ladies Wimbledon 2025 - Outright Betting Odds Aryna Sabalenka +250 Elena Rybakina +600 Iga Swiatek +800 Coco Gauff +850 Marketa Vondrousova +1500 Mirra Andreeva +1600 Madison Keys +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

