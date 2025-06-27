FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tennis

2025 Wimbledon Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Wimbledon Women's Singles: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The next Grand Slam tournament of 2025 is just around the corner!

Wimbledon begins on June 30th, with seven rounds of tennis leading up to the Finals on July 13th. Last year's winner Barbora Krejčíková returns to defend her title, while stars such as Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are also set to compete.

With the first-round matchups now set, you can follow along using our free printable bracket below. Plus, don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest betting odds throughout the tournament.

2025 Wimbledon Printable Bracket

Download the top bracket here.

Download the bottom bracket here.

2025 Wimbledon Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 women's Wimbledon winner odds, as of June 27th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ladies Wimbledon 2025 - Outright Betting
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka+250
Elena Rybakina+600
Iga Swiatek+800
Coco Gauff+850
Marketa Vondrousova+1500
Mirra Andreeva+1600
Madison Keys+1800

