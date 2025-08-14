Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (64-56) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-68)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSSO

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-198) | ATL: (+166)

NYM: (-198) | ATL: (+166) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+102) | ATL: +1.5 (-122)

NYM: -1.5 (+102) | ATL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-4, 2.30 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-9, 6.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-4) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (4-9) will get the nod for the Braves. Senga and his team are 12-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Senga's team has been victorious in 76.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-4. The Braves have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves are 1-7 in Elder's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.7%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

The Mets vs Braves moneyline has New York as a -198 favorite, while Atlanta is a +166 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +102 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -122.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

Mets versus Braves, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (62.5%) in those games.

New York has a record of 16-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 54-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won eight of the 34 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (23.5%).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-58-7).

The Braves have collected a 48-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 95th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with four home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .530, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualifying players, he is 47th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.317/.426.

Lindor has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and four walks.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 109 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Nimmo has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a slugging percentage of .452 and has 120 hits, both team-high numbers for the Braves. He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has a .369 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .431.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Michael Harris II is batting .246 with 19 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!