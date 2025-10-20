2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Buccaneers at Lions on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Buccaneers at Lions Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

The Lions are an NFL-best 36-29 to the over (59.0%) since the start of 2022. Their 2025 home games have featured an average of 58.5 total points. Two of the NFL's best offenses can keep those trends rolling.

It's a rare buy-low spot for Detroit after "just" 17 points in primetime against the league-best Kansas City Chiefs, but it is worth noting they had a touchdown erased by an odd officiating gaffe in that process, too. The Lions are still numberFire's 3rd-best schedule-adjusted offense overall despite a surprisingly low rushing rank (15th).

That will be crucial against Tampa Bay, one of the best rush defenses in the league. They're 7th against the rush but 15th against the pass, and really, the Bucs have made their living on turnovers in the passing game to earn that ranking when they're surrendering 7.0 yards per attempt (25th in the NFL). Jared Goff has just a 1.96% interception rate since the start of 2024.

Of course, MVP candidate Baker Mayfield hasn't been stopped despite injuries to his best running back and top-three wide receivers. They're seventh in estimated offensive points per game (26.7) per game. As an added bonus, two of those aforementioned receivers have a chance to play in this one.

Detroit's 17th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense isn't at full strength, either. They've ruled out three defensive backs in addition to Terrion Arnold's season-ending injury.

In general, these team's average pass rates aren't ideal for a shootout, but facing stout rush defenses, they should both increase their pass volume.

The Bucs seem particularly undervalued in their team total, which falls short of a key number (24) that they've met or exceeded in four straight games.

