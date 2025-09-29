MLB 2025 Playoffs Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are finally here!

The league's top 12 teams will now spend the next few weeks competing for a chance to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays have secured the top seed in their respective leagues. And now you can follow along during all the action with FanDuel's free printable bracket -- available below.

How MLB Playoffs Work

There are 12 out of 30 MLB teams that make the postseason. The AL and NL both send 6 teams:

1 seed : Best overall record in the league

: Best overall record in the league 2 seed : Second-best division winner

: Second-best division winner 3 seed : Third-best division winner

: Third-best division winner 4 seed : Best record among Wild Card teams

: Best record among Wild Card teams 5 seed : Second-best Wild Card team

: Second-best Wild Card team 6 seed: Third-best Wild Card team

The Wild Card Round is a best-of-three series. The 1 seed and 2 seed receive a bye this round. The matchups are: 3 seed vs. 6 seed and 4 seed vs. 5 seed.

The Division Series (ALDS/NLDS) is a best-of-five series. Wild Card winners face the 1 seed and 2 seed.

The Championship Series (ALCS/NLCS) is a best-of-seven series. The Division Series winners from each league compete for the league title.

Finally, the World Series is also a best-of-seven series between the AL champion and NL champion.

MLB Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who Made the MLB Playoffs?

Here are all of the teams that made it to the MLB Playoffs.

American League

National League

MLB 2025 World Series Champions Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the World Series

You can check out more MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Series 2025 Winner World Series 2025 Winner Philadelphia Phillies +450 Seattle Mariners +550 Los Angeles Dodgers +550 Toronto Blue Jays +650 New York Yankees +700 Milwaukee Brewers +700 Chicago Cubs +1200 San Diego Padres +1600 Boston Red Sox +1800 Detroit Tigers +2000 Cleveland Guardians +2200 Cincinnati Reds +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting oddsto see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.