Zamir White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
Zamir White Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at White's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|23.3
|352
|81
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|70.0
|159
|51
Zamir White 2024 Game-by-Game
White accumulated 7.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|2.6
|13
|44
|0
|2
|2
|0
|46
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|3.8
|9
|24
|0
|4
|3
|0
|38
|Week 3
|Panthers
|3.4
|10
|34
|0
|-
|0
|0
|34
|Week 4
|Browns
|3.0
|17
|50
|0
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Week 7
|@Rams
|2.7
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|27
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|-0.1
|2
|-1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7.0
|6
|10
|1
|-
|0
|0
|10
Zamir White vs. Other Raiders Rushers
The Raiders ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how White's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Zamir White
|65
|183
|1
|7
|2.8
|Raheem Mostert
|85
|278
|2
|14
|3.3
|Geno Smith
|53
|272
|2
|8
|5.1
|Sincere McCormick
|39
|183
|0
|5
|4.7
