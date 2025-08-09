FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Zamir White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zamir White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Zamir White Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at White's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points23.335281
2025 Projected Fantasy Points70.015951

Zamir White 2024 Game-by-Game

White accumulated 7.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chargers2.61344022046
Week 2@Ravens3.8924043038
Week 3Panthers3.410340-0034
Week 4Browns3.01750010050
Week 7@Rams2.7313011027
Week 8Chiefs-0.12-10-00-1
Week 9@Bengals7.06101-0010

Zamir White vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how White's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Zamir White65183172.8
Raheem Mostert852782143.3
Geno Smith53272285.1
Sincere McCormick39183054.7

Want more data and analysis on Zamir White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

