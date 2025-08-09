Zamir White 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Zamir White Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at White's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 23.3 352 81 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 70.0 159 51

Zamir White 2024 Game-by-Game

White accumulated 7.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chargers 2.6 13 44 0 2 2 0 46 Week 2 @Ravens 3.8 9 24 0 4 3 0 38 Week 3 Panthers 3.4 10 34 0 - 0 0 34 Week 4 Browns 3.0 17 50 0 1 0 0 50 Week 7 @Rams 2.7 3 13 0 1 1 0 27 Week 8 Chiefs -0.1 2 -1 0 - 0 0 -1 Week 9 @Bengals 7.0 6 10 1 - 0 0 10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Zamir White vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how White's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zamir White 65 183 1 7 2.8 Raheem Mostert 85 278 2 14 3.3 Geno Smith 53 272 2 8 5.1 Sincere McCormick 39 183 0 5 4.7

