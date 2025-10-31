Up & Adams: Friday, October 31st, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this October 31st, 2025 episode, Kay Adams reacts to the Baltimore Ravens dismantling the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football game before handing out some spooky stats heading into Week 9.

Then, Hall of Fame wide receiver Torry Holt joins the show to break down the Week 9 NFL action and talk about his surging Los Angeles Rams.

Finally, college football guru Josh Pate hops on to discuss the biggest college football games and storylines this weekend!

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!