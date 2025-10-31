Run It Back: Friday, October 31st, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 31st, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins break down a thrilling Thursday night of NBA games and preview the NBA Cup.

First, the crew discuss the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Golden State Warriors without Giannis Antetokounmpo and what that means for Golden State moving forward.

Then they give props to the San Antonio Spurs 5-0 start before speculating how far Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle can carry them this season.

Finally, the crew runs through some "Trick or Treat" inspired takes, diving into the Spurs' chances of being a top four seed, whether the Oklahoma City Thunder can repeat, Austin Reaves being an All-Star, and much more!

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

