Jets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Penguins Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-164) Penguins (+136) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (73.6%)

Jets vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.

Jets vs Penguins Over/Under

The Jets-Penguins matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Jets vs Penguins Moneyline

Winnipeg is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!