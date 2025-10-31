FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Penguins Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-164)Penguins (+136)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (73.6%)

Jets vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.

Jets vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Jets-Penguins matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Jets vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup