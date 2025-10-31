NHL
Jets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Penguins Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-164)
|Penguins (+136)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (73.6%)
Jets vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.
Jets vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Jets-Penguins matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.
Jets vs Penguins Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.