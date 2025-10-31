5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 9's Sunday Main Slate

With some big-name games on the board this weekend, we've got a lot of interesting matchups to sift through for Sunday.

Which FanDuel Picks look appealing?

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 9's Sunday Main Slate

Tyrone Tracy More Than 2.5 Receptions

Say the line, Bart: Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a converted collegiate wide receiver and ostensibly now steps into a large role for the New York Giants against the San Francisco 49ers with Cam Skattebo out for the season.

Tracy has played two games with at least half of the Giants' offensive snaps so far this season (Week 1 and Week 8), and in them, he has had 4.0 targets per game with a 43.8% route rate.

On the season, the 49ers have funneled a lot of targets to RBs, and their 23.1% target per route rate allowed to the position is fourth-highest in the NFL.

Hunter Henry Less Than 3.5 Receptions

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots welcome the Atlanta Falcons this week, and that's not ideal for Henry's receiving projection.

Atlanta hasn't been tested much over the middle this year, and even without Divine Deablo last week, the Falcons were stingy with tight end production in Week 8.

Henry also is seeing his receiving volume drop in recent weeks and has been held under a 15.0% target share in four of his last five games.

On the year, Henry has been held under four catches in five of eight games and in four of his last five.

Caleb Williams More Than 241.5 Passing Yards

The wind projection in Cincinnati for Caleb Williams' meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals is low, and that should let him take advantage of a plush matchup.

Cincinnati has let up 7.8 yards per attempt this season, third highest in the league. Not only that, but they're also allowing the second highest passing success rate to opposing QBs.

While Williams has averaged 233.7 yards per game this season as a passer, that mark jumps to 243.8 yards per game against teams 24th or worse in passing EPA per play allowed (which is actually a five-game sample).

With D'Andre Swift out, the Chicago Bears' pass rate could tick up, as well.

Rashee Rice More Than 72.5 Receiving Yards

In two games since returning from his suspension, Rashee Rice has had 42 and 93 receiving yards, an average of 67.5 per game.

However, he's played just 62.0% of the team's snaps due to lopsided games. His snap rate climbed from 39.0% to 85.1% in his second week back, and he has been targeted on a beyond-elite 40.4% of his routes.

With a competitive game projected against the Buffalo Bills, Rice's per-route data should trend toward a big game.

Josh Allen More Than 41.5 Rushing Yards

Fresh off of a 3-carry, 7-yard game, Josh Allen should be in line for plenty of rushing against the Kansas City Chiefs in a competitive game.

So far this season, Allen has averaged 37.3 yards per game on 7.0 attempts per contest.

In competitive games, though, we tend to see Allen more willing to run, and his history against the Chiefs indicates just that.

In his nine career against the Chiefs, Allen has averaged 10.4 carries and 54.1 yards per game on the ground. This includes 42-plus yards in six of nine games.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.