NHL
Hurricanes vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
NHL action on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (7-3) vs. Boston Bruins (6-7)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Bruins (+162)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.8%)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Bruins are -144 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +118.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Bruins matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +162 underdog despite being at home.