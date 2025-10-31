FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are playing the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Flames Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (4-6-2) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-114)Flames (-105)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (51.4%)

Predators vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Flames are -230 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +184.

Predators vs Flames Over/Under

  • Predators versus Flames on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Predators vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -114 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup