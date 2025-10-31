NHL
Predators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are playing the Calgary Flames.
Predators vs Flames Game Info
- Nashville Predators (4-6-2) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-114)
|Flames (-105)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (51.4%)
Predators vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Flames are -230 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +184.
Predators vs Flames Over/Under
- Predators versus Flames on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Predators vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -114 favorite at home.